Forum Financial Management LP Invests $200,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $20,741,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,279,000 after acquiring an additional 428,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,345,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

