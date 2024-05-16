Forum Financial Management LP Sells 7,284 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

