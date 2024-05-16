Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 530,408 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 32.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 133,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Azenta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZTA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

