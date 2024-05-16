Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,191 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $72,051,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.14. 728,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,287. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.