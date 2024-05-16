Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,064,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.67. The stock had a trading volume of 99,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,695. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $144.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
