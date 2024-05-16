Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,126,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 72,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.