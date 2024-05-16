Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,228,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,362,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 5,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,290. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

