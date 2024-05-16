Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after purchasing an additional 309,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $62.07. 1,676,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,332. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

