Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

VO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.18. 200,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,547. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

