Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,576 shares of company stock worth $95,386,930. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.73. 932,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,339. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 951.55, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.11 and its 200 day moving average is $280.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.61 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

