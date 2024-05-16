Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,855 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 2,581,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,352. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
