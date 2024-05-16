Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,955 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

UPS traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 902,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

