Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,519 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.58. 407,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,645. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

