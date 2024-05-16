Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,421 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571,127. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

