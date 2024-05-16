Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.16. 437,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,152. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.42. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.