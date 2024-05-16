Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after buying an additional 514,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 235,766 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 895,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,402. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

