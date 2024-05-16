Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FNV opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.71.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.43%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.