Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.