Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Buys C$276,000.00 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.67. 190,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,016. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

