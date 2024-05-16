Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

FULC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 342,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,527. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $485.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.94%. Analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 81,286 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

