Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 1,255 Shares

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $14,947.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,052.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

Shares of Future Health ESG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537. Future Health ESG Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of Future Health ESG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Health ESG stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Free Report) by 286.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

