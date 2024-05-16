FY2024 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.02. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average of $162.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 719,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

