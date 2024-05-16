FY2024 EPS Estimates for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Annexon in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

ANNX stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $15,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,311,195 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

