FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Cut by Northland Capmk

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

BTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,104,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,260. 20.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

