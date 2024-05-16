FY2028 EPS Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Cut by Analyst

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

APRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.