Gaimin One Day Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $33.34 million and $1.77 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00520817 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,641,260.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

