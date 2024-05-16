Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

GANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 128,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

