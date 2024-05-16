Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

IT stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $446.69. The company had a trading volume of 115,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.86 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

