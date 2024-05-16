GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 10,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 20.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

