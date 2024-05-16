GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 0.5% Higher

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.52 and last traded at $168.64. 327,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,599,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

