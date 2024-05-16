Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,271,152,159.154526 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01739746 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $710,557.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

