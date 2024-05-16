GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GENK. Benchmark decreased their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 96,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

