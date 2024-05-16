GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GENK. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 19,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.