Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Director Sells $32,004.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GNK stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.94 million, a PE ratio of 375.42 and a beta of 1.11. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,733.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

