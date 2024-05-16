General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss Sells 21,050 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GD traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $296.16. 122,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average of $266.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

