General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss Sells 21,050 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:GD traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $296.16. 122,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average of $266.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
