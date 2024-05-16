Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Trading Up 2.3 %
GMAB stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.72.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.