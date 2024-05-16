Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

