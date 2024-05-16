Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Genprex Stock Up 0.8 %

Genprex stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 38,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.54. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Get Genprex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 813,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Genprex accounts for approximately 0.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.37% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.