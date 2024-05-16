George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00.

Shares of George Weston stock traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$190.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$182.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.32. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.02. The firm has a market cap of C$25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

