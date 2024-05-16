Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $129.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.11.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.