Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 252,385 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Ship Lease
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Trading Up 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $931.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
