Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 252,385 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Ship Lease

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 6.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $931.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.