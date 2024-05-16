Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

Globant Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.66. 650,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,417. Globant has a 1-year low of $141.88 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Globant from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.59.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

