Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.82 and last traded at $83.58. Approximately 1,083,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,195,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

