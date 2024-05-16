Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 93,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,547. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 122.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

