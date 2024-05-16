Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

GOGO opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Gogo has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,509.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harris N. Williams bought 12,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Gogo by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 905,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

