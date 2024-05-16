Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $3,897,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of GFI stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 5,919,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

