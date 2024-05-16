Golden State Mining Limited (ASX:GSM) Insider Buys A$10,450.00 in Stock

Golden State Mining Limited (ASX:GSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Moore bought 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,450.00 ($6,920.53).

Golden State Mining Stock Performance

About Golden State Mining

(Get Free Report)

Golden State Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and investment of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, lithium, nickel, base metal, and rare earth element deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden State Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden State Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.