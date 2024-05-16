Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.20

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 10536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $982.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

