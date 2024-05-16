Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

