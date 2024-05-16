Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Stock Up 0.4 %

GGG stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Graco has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.85.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Graco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.