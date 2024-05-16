Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

GRNT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 478,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

