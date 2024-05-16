Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 2.6 %
GRNT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 478,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
