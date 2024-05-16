Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after buying an additional 169,395 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

